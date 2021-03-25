Nine of the area’s 29 wrestlers are off to their respective state finals in wrestling following a grueling bracket in state prelims, Saturday, March 20.
Seven of the 17 wrestlers in the Section 7A/8A state prelim, which included Royalton-Upsala and Holdingford, advanced to the Class A finals.
Senior Gabe Nagel was the lone Little Falls wrestler to advance to the Class 3A finals at the Section 8-3A/7-3A prelim in Coon Rapids.
Finally, junior Trevor Radunz was Pierz’ lone finalist out of five wrestlers who competed at the Section 8AA/7AA prelim in Foley.
At the 7A/8A prelim in Cass Lake, the Royals had three wrestlers who advanced as champions to the final eight in Class A.
Junior Jacob Leibold went 2-0 at 145 pounds, while seniors Gabe Gorecki (160), and Mason Novitzki (285) were each 3-0 and earned titles.
The two other Royals to advance were sophomore Will Gorecki at 126 pounds and freshman Sawyer Simmons at 138 pounds. Each finished in second place.
Also in Cass Lake were the Holdingford Huskers, who had a pair of Lange boys advance to the state finals.
Drew Lange was the champion in the 126 pounds bracket after a 3-0 day. Senior Tate Lange finished in second place after a 3-1 match record at 170 pounds.
Both Brandon Doll (285) and Will Pilarski (120) finished third for the Huskers, while Gabe Urbanski (220) and Masyn Patrick each earned fourth place finishes.
RU senior Aidan Olson fell in a true second match, and took third place at 182 pounds. Senior Austin Wensmann went 2-2 at 195 pounds, while Lane Olson (106), Michael Zimmerman (120) and Eli Psych (152) also competed for the Royals.
At Section 7AA/8AA, Radunz was the lone Pierz finalist at 132 pounds.
Radunz earned a first-period pin in the true second match to finish 3-1.
Four other Pioneers competed in Foley: Sophomore Derek Stangl (113), seventh grader Liam Hennessy (120), sophomore Jacob LeBlanc (138) and senior Ross Boser (170).
Radunz advanced to the Class AA finals at St. Michael-Albertville, Friday, but results were not available by press time.
Finally, Nagel dominated the 182 pound bracket at the Section 8-3A/7-3A prelim, earning three straight first-period pins to breeze to the finals.
Six other Flyers competed at the prelim in Coon Rapids, but none were able to advance.
Sophomore Austin Litke came closest, as he earned an overtime win to advance to the true second match, but fell there, taking third place.
Junior Eli VanRissghem went 1-2 at 285 pounds, while seventh grader Kobi Cameron (106), seventh grader Beau Robinson (126), sophomore Ryan Kloeckl (152) and senior Nathaniel Kludt (170) all were 0-2.
Nagel took on the rest of the 182-pound bracket in Class 3A in St. Michael-Albertville, Thursday, but results were not available by press time.
