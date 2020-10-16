With 20 new starters on the field, the defending Class 3A Champion Pierz Pioneers’ new players earned their stripes in a 20-8 win over Royalton in the season and home opener, Oct. 9.
It was the first time that the nearby teams had played against each other in over 40 years.
“We were proud of the boys for how hard we played,” said Pierz head coach Danny Saehr. “We had 20 new starters tonight, so it was a great experience for many new faces.”
Pierz struck first in the contest when fullback Ross Boser plowed in from a yard out. The extra point attempt was blocked, which put the Pioneers up, 6-0.
Senior Michael Leidenfrost punched in another score for Pierz, and a successful two-point conversion from quarterback Noah Cekalla to tight end Zach Jones put the Pioneers up 14-0 in the second quarter.
Royalton found pay dirt 30 seconds before halftime, when quarterback Tyler Swenson hit running back Will Gorecki on a wheel route for a 30-yard touchdown. Swenson then called his own number to draw the Royals within a score, 14-8.
From then on, the Pierz defense buckled down and held the Royals scoreless in the second half.
The Pioneers scored one more time in the third quarter when Cekalla again found Jones for a 20-yard strike. Another pass attempt fell incomplete to make it 20-8 Pierz, where it stayed.
Both teams notched 10 first downs, and the Pioneers edged the Royals in total yards, 186-182.
Pierz’ passing game set them apart, as Cekalla went 5-of-7 for 70 yards and a score. Jones grabbed four of those five compete passes for 72 yards.
Leidenfrost led the Pioneers’ rushing attack with 57 yards on 18 carries.
Connor Carlson was the Royals’ leading rusher with 76 yards on 20 carries.
Leidenfrost also led the Pioneers defensively with a team-best eight tackles. Ben Virnig added seven tackles.
“The goal is to improve every week,” Saehr said. “Give Royalton credit. They played physical.”
Teams earn wins in close
season openers
A 33-yard field goal from Dane Couture earned Little Falls a 23-21 win in the season opener against Milaca, Oct. 9.
The Flyers trailed 13-0 after the first quarter, but a pick six by Couture and a 23-yard connection from Austin Neu to Riley Czech gave the Flyers a 14-13 halftime lead.
Neu hit Louis Sobiech for a 27-yard score in the fourth to extend the Flyers lead, but Milaca responded and regained the lead, before the drive that led to the game-winning field goal.
Little Falls was out-gained 342-224, but forced two turnovers to change the tides.
Neu threw for 166 yards, and Sobiech was his top target, as he grabbed four balls for 85 yards.
In another close contest, the Upsala Swanville Area Patriots earned a 44-42 overtime victory.
USA trailed by a six points in the fourth quarter, but senior Carter Johnson found junior Levi Lampert for their fifth touchdown connection of the game with 33 seconds left to tie the game.
A two-point conversion to win the game was not converted, which led to overtime.
Luke Harren scored from three yards out in overtime to tie the game, but this time Tyson Leners scurried in from two yards out to earn USA the win.
Lampert finished with five touchdown grabs for 167 yards, and Johnson went 10-of-12 for 246 yards and five scores.
Leners led the Patriots with 85 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Huskers win season opener
Holdingford earned a 30-8 season-opening victory over Sauk Centre, Oct. 9.
Sam Harren rushed for 101 yards and two scores to pace the Huskers offense.
Tate Lange hit Will Ethen two times for 50 yards including one for a touchdown.
Ryder Peterson scored the final Holdingford touchdown in the home victory over the Mainstreeters.
