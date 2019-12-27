The Pierz girls basketball team dominated new conference foe, Mora, 63-34, in a game, Dec. 19.
The Pioneers leapt out to an early lead, which ballooned to 38-17 by halftime.
Pierz was led by junior Emily Sadlovsky, who finished with 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Emily Ann Dehler added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Pioneers.
Also coming away with a win against a new conference rival were the Royalton Royals when they beat the Maple Lake Irish, 59-43, Dec. 20.
The Royals too held an early lead, and were up 42-22 at halftime before cruising to the 16-point win.
Three Royalton players were in double figures led by senior Emily Malikowski’s 13. Cierra Gottwalt added 12 points, and Macey Petron scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds and seven assists.
Holdingford improved to 7-0 after a 55-49 win at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, the Huskers’ closest game of the year.
Danielle Lyon led Holdingford with 17 points seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Lastly, Swanville was bested by Ashby, 54-48, Dec. 19, in a non-conference, non-section matchup in Ashby.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 1-5. They don’t hit the court again until they host Isle in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader, Friday.
Holdingford will travel to play Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Thursday.
Pierz (5-3) is set to travel to Braham, Friday.
The Royals (7-1) are set to host Paynesville, Thursday.
