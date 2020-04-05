Two familiar faces take over as the coaches of the Royalton track and field team.
Levi Hunt, a past assistant, and Katarina Lenz, a former assistant/throws coach are excited to teach student athletes.
“It should be a fun year,” Hunt said. “We have an amazing team of great student athletes and I am very excited to be able to coach these kids.”
Both coaches expect senior distance runner Christopher Borash to be a leader for the team. Lenz also mentioned senior Anthony Rozycki to be a leader in the distance areas.
Hunt also mentioned Christopher’s younger sister, Erin, a sophomore, to be another distance runner to be counted on.
“They are leaders on the track as well in the classroom,” Lenz said. “I look forward to them mentoring the younger classes and showing them what leadership looks like.”
Junior Aaron Block and freshman Mya Yourczek are expected to anchor the throwing teams, while Connor Carlson, Jackson Psyck and Claire Prokott will be counted on to take a bigger role.
Royalton will also be entering the Central Minnesota Conference after previously competing in the Prairie Conference.
“Our goal this year is to as a team make an impact in our new conference,” Lenz said.
Hunt echoes the sentiment.
“Being in a new conference is exciting and I am excited to see the competitiveness and talent in the conference,” Hunt said.
Both acknowledged the impact the COVID-19 has had on practices and shortening of the season has had, but are hopeful a truncated season could happen.
“I am hoping we are able to get out on the track and see the competition from this new conference, letting the other teams know Royalton is here,” Lenz said.
As of now, the first meet that is on the schedule that Royalton could compete in would be a true team section meet at Morris, Tuesday, May 5.
