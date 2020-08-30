With the COVID-19 pandemic here to stay, there was a chance the Little Falls boys soccer season was in jeopardy.
However, practice began Aug. 17, and a new head coach is at the helm, as Chris Backhaus stepped in for longtime coach Julie Bell, who retired after last season.
“I was somewhat worried when there were rumblings over the course of the summer that there might not be a soccer season, especially with a large group of seniors,” Backhaus said. “Because this is their last opportunity to get out and compete, and losing that would have been devastating, not only to me as a coach, but for the players, their families and really to our community.”
“We have a very experienced team coming back, and I’m very excited to see what they can do on the field,” Backhaus said.
The Flyers graduated three seniors from a year ago, but return a very experienced squad, including nine seniors.
Backhaus was an assistant coach under Tim Hill from 2013-2018 at Minnewaska, and after moving to Little Falls in 2019, coached under Julie Bell for one season before applying and ultimately getting the head job for 2020.
“I’d say the biggest goal is character development and program culture,” Backhaus said. “We need to set the bar for excellence in everything we do, and that is not just with on the field, but off the field too.”
He said that creating athletes as well as upstanding community members is a goal as well.
“I can honestly say that I’ve never coached a professional soccer player, but I’ve coached many professionals,” Backhaus said.
With COVID-19, practice has been a challenge, as there are a number of protocols the team must follow.
During practices, which are twice a day, the team splits into two 25 or less pods, with coaches included, and maintain social distance throughout.
For weight training, the athletes wear masks when they enter to do weight training, take them off, but stay socially distant to lift. Coaches continue to wear masks throughout, and when the athletes catch their breath, the mask goes back on.
“With everything that has happened with COVID, the response has been everything I’ve hoped for,” Backhaus said.
One thing they also do per the MSHSL is when anyone participates in intense physical activity, they stay 12 feet apart until they catch their breath, and then can return to 6 feet of distance.
“It has been easier to implement than I would have thought,” Backhaus said.
In fact, Backhaus said that some of the protocols have increased competition.
“Some of the procedures I may keep in the future, because it has created a bit of an internal competitive environment,” Backhaus said. “There has been some excellent competition with the two pods we have been forced to separate into, and I’ve liked that.”
Managers have stepped in to do their part with temperature checks and other duties.
“Hand sanitizer has been used very liberally at all times,” Backhaus said. “We have two managers, and they glove up and disinfect the cones, the balls after each practice, and whenever we have a break, they are generally disinfecting something.”
Backhaus is determined for the Flyers to stay healthy and competitive.
“The foundation that we set on Monday (Aug. 17) in the first session of the first practice is that we need to be above reproach in all things,” Backhaus said. “We need to hold our heads high and keep a good attitude with all that we’re dealing with and go out and compete well if we are going to make 2020 the best season it can be.”
The Flyers open their season at 5 p.m., Tuesday, at St. John’s Prep.
