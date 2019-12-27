A relatively quiet week thanks to the holiday festivities was enjoyed by the area wrestling teams.
However, there was some action on the mat, including a couple of tournaments, and a few duals.
Royalton-Upsala finished in second place out of 12 teams at the Trinity of River Ridge Invite, Saturday, Dec. 21.
Jacob Leibold capped off an undefeated week by earning a first place finish at 138 pounds.
Joining him on the top of the podium for the Royals were Will Gorecki at 126 pounds, and heavyweight Mason Novitzki.
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted edged the Royals in a dual, Dec. 20, 36-35.
Will Gorecki, Mason Novitzki, Leibold, Hunter Novitzki, Brady Conrad, Gabe Gorecki and Aidan Olson all won their matches in the dual.
Little Falls’ wrestling team traveled to Princeton for a triangular with the Tigers and the Cloquet Lumberjacks.
The Flyers earned an easy win over Cloquet, topping the Jacks, 52-24.
An Austin Litke Tech fall helped the Flyers jump out to a 14-0 lead.
Six forfeits helped the Flyers’ cause, as did a major decision from senior Simon Pantzke at 152 pounds.
The Flyers fell to the hosts in the second dual, 59-17.
Gabe Nagel won by tech fall (18-3) at 182 pounds for Little Falls. Peyton Carll won at 195 due to injury time.
Also picking up wins for Little Falls were Litke and Aiden St. Onge at 160 pounds.
The Pierz wrestling team took part in the 41-team Big Bear Tournament hosted by Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, Dec. 20-21.
Out of the more than 40 teams, the Pioneers finished in 35th place with 29 points.
Trevor Radunz was Pierz’ best finisher with fourth place at 120 pounds. He was pinned by senior Justin Crandall of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville in the third place match.
Lastly, the Holdingford wrestling team placed 23rd out of 36 teams at the Redwood River Riot, Dec. 20-21.
Tate Lange was the Huskers’ best finisher with fifth place at 160 pounds.
Next up in area wrestling includes: Little Falls at home, Friday; Royalton-Upsala at Foley Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020; Pierz home vs. Little Falls, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 and Holdingford at Spectrum, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
