Little Falls senior Gabe Nagel is the Morrison County Record Wrestler of the Year for 2021
When Gabe Nagel, now Little Falls’ all-time leader in wins and pins, was in the middle of his youth wrestling career, he nearly called it quits.
“I almost wanted to quit wrestling because it was quite tough,” Nagel said. “I was talked back into wrestling because I was promised I would get whatever colored shoes I wanted.”
Those shoes are still in 2021 Morrison County Record Wrestler of the Year’s closet.
“I actually do,” Nagel said. “They are this ugly blue color, and man I can’t believe that I wore them.”
Though the shoes were ugly, the pair kept him in wrestling, which led to a 2021 season that went all the way down to the 182-pound Class 3A State Championship match.
Nagel was felled, 3-2, by Max McEnelly of Waconia, who broke up Nagel’s perfect season for the second straight year. Nagel went undefeated in 2020 until the state title match with McEnelly.
“It is quite an accomplishment for the best wrestler that Little Falls had ever produced,” said Flyers head coach Mike Hendrickson. “Being a three-time state finalist is incredible, and he’s done a lot of things on his own to get where he’s at.
“He’s worked very hard to get where he is at, and he deserves it,” Hendrickson said.
“I’ve always done well, but in the last three years to be 100-some wins and two losses, I could’ve never predicted that I’d be here,” Nagel said. “At the end of it all, I think about all the cool memories and the great experiences I’ve had that I’m really grateful for.”
In addition to the 33-1 season, and the state runner-up finish. Nagel broke the school record for wins and pins, formerly held by Dillon Kifer.
“When I first saw the records, I was like, ‘I wanna be up there,’” Nagel said. “So it was cool to surpass those records, and every win I get.”
When the season ended, Nagel concluded his career with 215 wins and 132 pins.
“He’s a special wrestler no doubt,” Hendrickson said. “His name will go up in the wrestling room for a lot of things. It was a really cool season.”
Next fall, Nagel will likely redshirt for the Division I Minnesota Gophers wrestling team, where he currently trains and spars. He said that he is excited to continue to work on his game at the next level.
“I’m just excited to be able to compete at a high level,” Nagel said. “I’ll be surrounded by a lot of coaches, wrestlers and supporters, so it will be exciting to see where that can take me.”
His coach is excited too.
“That’s really exciting, and I wish him nothing but the best,” Hendrickson said. “We’ll be watching and cheering from afar, and maybe even up close sometimes, too.”
However, looking back, it is tough for Nagel to come up with his favorite memories, because there have been so many.
“I still remember my first seventh grade win, and the first time going out into the ‘X,’ but one of the best memories that sticks with me is walking out to the State Championship at Xcel,” Nagel said. “Seeing that many people and all that’s going on around, it is hard to describe.”
However, he said he will definitely remember this year.
“It was different, because sometimes you’d show up to a gym that was empty,” Nagel said. “There were a lot of times that people wanted to be there to support us, and we had to say, ‘No, you can’t.”
“I will definitely remember this year, and the way that it’s been,” Nagel said. “It is definitely a way that senior year will stick out to me.”
If he wants a good reminder of when he almost quit, he can just take out those shoes.
