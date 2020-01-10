A very busy week for the Flyers wrestling team dropped them to 6-8 in duals on the season after finishing 2-3 in five duals in a two-day span, as well as saw them earn another individual champion.
First, Little Falls hosted a quadrangular with Bemidji, Sauk Rapids and Annandale-Maple Lake, Jan. 3.
Little Falls’ lone win was a 39-37 escape over Sauk Rapids in match two.
In the first match of the night, the Flyers were bested by a strong Bemidji squad, 52-22.
Finally, Little Falls was narrowly defeated by AML, 36-35.
Little Falls was unable to hold on a 32-24 lead after being pinned at 195, and forfeiting at heavyweight.
Wrestlers who went 3-0 on the night, however, were Austin Litke (106), Joey Wilczek (113), Simon Pantzke (152) and Gabe Nagel (170).
A day later, Saturday, Jan. 4, the Flyers traveled to Cambridge for an individual tournament, with seven wrestlers earning places.
Nagel was a champion at 170 pounds after another undefeated day.
Litke, Pantzke and Aiden St. Onge (160 pounds), were all runner-up finishers.
As a team, Little Falls finished sixth out of seven teams.
Finally, Little Falls traveled to Long Prairie, to a triangular hosted by Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, Tuesday.
Little Falls pulled out its sixth dual victory over the year with a 39-34 win over Aitkin.
Pins by St. Onge at 170 and VanRisseghem at 220 helped clinch the win.
Little Falls was then bested by the hosts, 58-21.
Wrestlers who went undefeated were Pantzke, Nagel and Calvin Sherwood (138).
The next action for the Little Falls wrestling team is a home dual with Mora, Thursday.
Royalton-Upsala competes at Foley invite
The Royalton-Upsala wrestling team was back in action, Saturday, Jan. 4, as the Royals took part in the Tom Keating Invitational, hosted by Foley.
It was a slow weekend, as the Royals had only five place-winners, led by Jacob Leibold in third place at 138 pounds.
Michael Zimmerman (106) and Isaac Kasella (182) each placed seventh, and Aidan Olson (160) and Jeremy Mugg (285) each finished in eighth place.
