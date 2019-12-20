Little Falls junior wrestler Gabe Nagel won his 150th career match, when Nagel finished in first place at the Paul Bunyan Invitational tournament in Brainerd, pinning all of his foes, including in the championship match. Pictured are (from left): coach Simon Waltman, Nagel and coach Mike Hendrickson.
