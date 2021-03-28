A pair of area wrestlers concluded the state wrestling tournament with a runner-up finish.
Little Falls senior Gabe Nagel fell 3-2 to Max McEnelly from Waconia, 3-2, in the Championship at 182 pounds in Class 3A, Thursday.
Royalton-Upsala junior Jacob Leibold finished as a second place finish after a 2-0 loss to Blaine Fischer in the 145-pound final in Class A, Saturday.
Royals senior Gabe Gorecki placed fourth after an 8-2 loss in the third place match.
Three other RU wrestlers competed in the Class A finals, Saturday. Senior Mason Novitzki took sixth at 285 pounds, freshman Sawyer Simmons went 0-2 at 138 pounds and Will Gorecki went 0-2 at 126 pounds.
Two Holdingford wrestlers competed at Class A state Saturday as well. Senior Tate Lange and Drew Lange both went 0-2.
In Class AA State, Friday, Pierz junior Trevor Radunz finished in fifth place after a 10-7 win in the consolation final.
