A pair of area wrestlers concluded the state wrestling tournament with a runner-up finish.

Little Falls senior Gabe Nagel fell 3-2 to Max McEnelly from Waconia, 3-2, in the Championship at 182 pounds in Class 3A, Thursday.

Royalton-Upsala junior Jacob Leibold finished as a second place finish after a 2-0 loss to Blaine Fischer in the 145-pound final in Class A, Saturday.

Royals senior Gabe Gorecki placed fourth after an 8-2 loss in the third place match.

Three other RU wrestlers competed in the Class A finals, Saturday. Senior Mason Novitzki took sixth at 285 pounds, freshman Sawyer Simmons went 0-2 at 138 pounds and Will Gorecki went 0-2 at 126 pounds.

Two Holdingford wrestlers competed at Class A state Saturday as well. Senior Tate Lange and Drew Lange both went 0-2.

In Class AA State, Friday, Pierz junior Trevor Radunz finished in fifth place after a 10-7 win in the consolation final.

