Little Falls junior Gabe Nagel's perfect season, 87-win match streak and quest for back-to-back state title ended with a 3-1 sudden victory loss in overtime of the Championship, Saturday.
Nagel fell behind 1-0 after two periods, but tied the match and forced overtime, but Waconia's Max McEnelly earned the victory with a takedown.
Nagel won by pin in his first three matches of state.
Nagel was one of four area wrestlers that made it to day two of the individual state tournament.
Pierz senior Tanner Young finished in fourth place at 182 pounds after falling in the semifinals, winning a consolation semifinal, but falling in the third place match.
Teammate Trevor Radunz fell in the 120-pound consolation bracket of Class AA today.
The final wrestler that advanced to Saturday was Royalton-Upsala's Jacob Leibold, who wrestled his way to a sixth place finish in the 138 pound bracket of Class A.
He won by pin in his first match of the day before falling 7-2 in the consolation semis and then 3-2 in the fifth place match.
