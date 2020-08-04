After a long meeting of the Minnesota State High School League Board Tuesday morning (which spilled into the afternoon), the Board ultimately decided to move both football and volleyball to the spring.
Cross-country, tennis, swimming and soccer remain with fall seasons, though those season will be limited to 1-2 contests per week with a shortened season. What will happen with playoffs was not yet determined. Also, only meets with three or less teams for cross-country and duals for swimming will be allowed.
As for football and volleyball, they will be put into what the Board deemed a "skinny" season from mid-March to mid-May, and traditional spring sports like baseball, softball and track and field, will be pushed to mid-May to the beginning of July. This way, athletes who participate in multiple sports may still be allowed to compete in them.
The football and volleyball seasons will also have a truncated schedule, and playoff considerations have yet to be determined.
Following the decision to move those seasons to spring, the Board did allow both football and volleyball to host practices this fall. Details on what that will entail were not discussed.
More on this to come, including reaction by area Activities Directors.
