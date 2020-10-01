The Minnesota State High School League's Board met to decide the fate of winter sports.
While, there will undoubtedly be a number of restrictions (due to them being indoors) and we know for sure one will be no fans, the seasons for wrestling, boys and girls hockey, dance, gymnastics and boys and girls basketball are on.
Nordic Skiing will also be allowed to compete.
Opening practice dates are as follows: Nov. 9: Dance; Nov. 23: Boys hockey, boys basketball; Nov. 30: Nordic skiing, wrestling and girls hockey and Dec. 7: gymnastics and girls basketball.
The plan the MSHSL approved will have a 30% reduction in contests, with a max of two per week, but will allow three in the last two weeks for COVID-related rescheduling.
Per current COVID-19 guidelines set by the MN Departments of Health and Education, no spectators are allowed at indoor events that take place within school facilities, but a limit of 250 spectators (not including the teams or coaches) can be at outdoor facilities.
