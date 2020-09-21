MSHSL165837MSHSL logo.jpg

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors made the announcement Tuesday morning to move football and volleyball to a winter/spring sports season while cross country, soccer, girls' tennis and girls' swimming and dive will begin Aug. 17.  

Board also puts forth decision on existing fall sport section competition

The Minnesota State High School League Board hosted a special meeting Monday, to revisit having football and volleyball this fall.

After hours of discussion, the Board eventual decided that both football and volleyball will begin with practice Sept. 28.

The first football games will be Oct. 9-10, and the season will last for six games. Postseason will be determined at a later date.

For Volleyball, their first contests will be the week of Oct. 8, with an 11-week season and 14 dual competitions. Postseason yet to be determined.

As for the postseason of the existing sports: Cross-country, soccer, swimming and tennis, the Board decided to let them all of section competitions.

For cross-country, the section will be split into four-team sessions, which can take place on multiple days. Teams will be limited to six racers, with five counting toward final score. It will take place between Oct. 12-24. Spectators will be capped at 250.

For swimming and diving, the section will split into four-team sessions at multiple sites and a separate diving section will take place the week of Oct. 19. The maximum number of swimmers allowed to compete is 22, and each team is allowed to bring three coaches and no student managers. Spectators are not allowed if the pool is within a school. If if it is elsewhere, the spectators will have to follow MDH guidelines.

In soccer, both boys and girls soccer will have sections to be hosted either at high seeds or neutral sites beginning the week of Oct. 12 and running until Oct. 24. Spectators will be allowed up to 250 or 25% of capacity at outdoor facilities only.

Finally, tennis sections will begin Oct. 5 and run until Oct. 17 at outdoor courts only. Matches will be hosted by the high seed and will be the team tournament only. Spectator guidelines in line with the MDH recommendations are to be followed.

State-level competitions are yet to be determined for all fall sports.

