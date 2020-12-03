The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors met Thursday for its regularly scheduled meeting. But it was anything but regular with the short-term fate of winter activities hanging in the balance.
The Return to Play Task Force presented the board with three models to return to play once Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order 20-99 is lifted. The four-week “pause” on high school and youth sports is set to expire Dec. 18 but could be extended.
The three models unanimously approved allow practices for winter sports to begin Dec. 21, Jan. 4 or Jan. 18.
During discussion, the league believes the safest way for students to participate is under the eye of league coaches, instead of club organizations, which are not education-based programs.
How we got here
League officials have learned a lot since the Aug. 3 meeting when football and volleyball were moved to a new fourth season, wedged between winter and spring (March-April). Weeks later the league reinstated those two sports for an abbreviated fall season which culminated with the statewide pause on youth sports on Nov. 20.
Volleyball had one more week left of the regular season while football made its way through two rounds of section games before the deadline. Positive COVID-19 cases prematurely ended some seasons while other teams were able to play one or two games that last week.
The board was expected to approve a recommendation to start the season on December 21, three days after Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week pause is scheduled to end.
The pause in activities was a result of a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases as measured by the number of cases per 10,000 people.
Despite restrictions on crowds and protocols in place, some events were delayed or canceled this fall at all levels because of COVID-19 infection.
Each sport was affected in some way with coaches, students, administrators and families making the adjustments to be able to compete in some fashion. Cross country meets competed in wave starts instead of mass starts, volleyball teams didn’t switch sides after sets, the number of swimmers in a lane for practice were reduced and post-game high-fives gave way to across-the-field waves. A big component missing was the energy from the fans, in particular the passionate student sections.
Recent actions
Meeting twice in November and the night before the Dec. 3 larger board meeting, the Executive Committee had three important action items in addition to accepting $500,000 from the MSHSL Foundation with half of that to be used to offset the increased membership fees for Minnesota schools revealed in October.
The Return to Participation Task Force is guided by six principles including prioritizing health and safety, ensure recommendations are aligned with state organizations (coaches associations for example) and agencies (like the Minnesota Department of Health), provide opportunities for education-based participation (not only at private, club levels), demonstrate equity and fairness, acknowledge financial implications and apply guidelines consistently.
The task force had several parameters when looking at winter and spring scheduling, including a realization of how interruptions and disruptions will affect some programs. Protecting postseason options beyond sections and staggering the culminating season events was also considered. Another key is to maintain the traditional spring season after canceling the 2020 season while ensuring a June conclusion to the 2020-21 MSHSL seasons.
That means the winter season ends the week of March 29 and the spring season ends the week of June 14, which leaves 24 weeks to complete both seasons.
Traditionally, basketball lasts 18 weeks and baseball 13 weeks for a total of 31 weeks (two weeks of preseason and two weeks for sections, and another week for a state tournament).
Similar to what was approved for the fall season, regular-season contests were reduced to 70 percent with contests limited to two teams (no tourneys, invites, or jamborees). The exception being for dance, Nordic and Alpine skiing, wrestling and gymnastics, which are allowed to have triangular meets.
A priority was given to developing a schedule based on the number of contests over the length of the season, while recognizing the overlap between the winter and spring seasons. To minimize that traditional overlap, section tournaments may be squeezed into one or 1.5 weeks instead of two weeks.
The Board approved three schedule models with various starting dates based on when the state shutdown ends. In short, lots of details remain to be figured out including postseason plans. (Model 1 practice begins Dec. 21; Model 2 begins Jan. 4 and Model begins 3 Jan. 18).
Naturally, the number of regular-season contests drops as the start date goes later into January.
Contests reduced to 70 percent across the board means 11 maximum competitions for dance, boys swim/dive, Nordic, alpine and gymnastics. Wrestling would be reduced to 16 duals (32 matches). Both genders of hockey and basketball would have a regular season with 18 contests.
For Dance, Model 1 maintains the traditional 17 weeks while Model 2 reduces that number to 10, and Model 3 reduces that number to eight.
Boys swim/dive, along with Nordic and Alpine skiing, would shift from 14 weeks during a regular season to 13 in Model 1, 11 in Model 2, and nine in Model 3.
Wrestling and gymnastics would shift from 15 weeks to 14 in Model 1, 12 in Model 2, and 10 in Model 3.
Hockey and basketball traditionally have 17 and 18 contests, respectively. The numbers go from 15 weeks in Model 1, 13 weeks in Model 2, or 11 weeks in Model 3, similar to what took place in soccer during the fall season.
For the spring season, badminton and adapted bowling last 11 weeks while adaptive softball, golf, track and field, baseball, softball, tennis, and lacrosse last 13 weeks. Synchronized swimming is the longest with 14 weeks.
Badminton, adaptive bowling, tennis, lacrosse and synchro will not have a reduced schedule in any of the models.
In Models 1, 2 and 3 all of the sports remain the same except for track and field, baseball, and softball would be reduced to 12 weeks.
Postseason procedures remain fluid and will be determined based on considerations of health, safety and finance. The Return to Play Task Force added room on the models for the postseason with the framework in place for schools to schedule necessary contests.
The board unanimously approved a virtual state debate tournament and state One-Act Play Festival.
