After a season that was lost in 2020, the Pierz Pioneers softball team was hungry for 2021, none more than junior shortstop Kiara Olesch.
She missed what would have been her debut as a varsity softball player, which made her a bit apprehensive entering 2021.
“After the first couple practices, the first couple games, I wasn’t really sure how it would turn out, since because of COVID we didn’t have a season (in 2020),” Olesch said. “Eventually I realized that, ‘Hey, I’m doing fine, in fact I’m doing well.’ My goal then was just to keep improving.”
To make matters more difficult, the junior was asked to bat leadoff for the Pioneers.
“At the start I was pretty nervous, and I was a little confused as a junior why I’d be starting off, but as the season progressed, I became way more confident,” Olesch said. “I was able to push my nerves aside, and step in ready at the start of every game to set the pace for my team.”
It was a job that she was fit for, according to head coach Matt Poepping.
“We put her in that leadoff spot, and she really took off,” Poepping said. “At the start of the year, she probably thought that was her downfall, was her hitting, but throughout the year, she showed a lot of improvement.”
“Kiara kind of set the tone in a lot of games, leading off with a base hit, a double or even a home run,” Poepping said. “She did an awesome job. If she gets on, she can steal second, sometimes third and before you know it we’re up 1-0.”
She batted .444 with an area-best 39 runs scored and six home runs. She also added 22 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, eight doubles and two triples. Sixteen of her 40 hits were for extra bases.
Her coach said there was one reason — work ethic.
“She’s one of those kids that is the first one at the field, and the last one to leave,” Poepping said. “She’s got that kind of attitude, and she’s got a good work ethic.”
“She’s a good base runner. She can hit for average. She can hit for power. She kind of does it all,” Poepping said.
Of course this wasn’t Olesch’s first time on the varsity stage. She has played varsity volleyball and basketball, which she said helped her throughout the season.
“The past two seasons of basketball and volleyball really helped me prepare to step into the spotlight, and take pressure off of others, by putting a little more on myself and becoming a leader,” Olesch said.
Poepping said that Olesch was a good, yet quiet leader.
“Even though we had nine seniors, she was a leader on the field, maybe not vocally, but by action,” Poepping said.
However, the most enjoyable part of the season for Olesch wasn’t a 23-3 season, a deep playoff run or blowout wins. It was spending time outside, without masks, with her team.
“My favorite thing this season was playing a sport without a mask, because you didn’t get to see anyones faces during the basketball season because we always had masks on, and that was just different,” Olesch said. “In the softball season, I really felt more connected with my team, and it was just a more fun environment, being outside and free of the whole pandemic problem.”
“I know a lot of people struggled this past year, especially since my sister lost her last spring season last year,” Olesch said. “I went into this sports season not knowing what to take out of it, but it was kind of a relief to know that we’d get to play more normally.”
Pierz graduated nine seniors, seven of whom were starters, but Olesch is confident that another run at state is in the books for 2022.
“I don’t plan on having any less confidence in my team, because I know we have a lot of great athletes ready to step in for those teammates that are leaving us,” Olesch said.
The bottom line for Poepping is that beyond being a great all-around athlete, Olesch is good person as well.
“The biggest thing is that she is just a really good kid — exceptional,” Peopping said. “She takes constructive criticism, she doesn’t think she is better than everyone else and she’s the first to help a younger girl that is struggling.”
“She’s just good at those intangibles, and that will carry her far in life, not just in the game,” Peopping said.
That is chronicled in her statement of thanks to not only her own parents, but all of the Pierz softball parents.
“I would like to thank my parents, the teams’ parents and coaches for just non-stop support,” Olesch said. “It helped us through this whole pandemic, whether we needed support, more water during our games or anything we needed, so I appreciate those parents and coaches.”
