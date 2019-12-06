Algarin is Mr. Pioneer
If the Pierz Pioneers’ season was a super hero movie, Matthias Algarin, the Pioneers senior tailback, would jump of the screen as a star.
However, Algarin would also be the first to say, that every super hero needs his cast of supporters.
The Offensive Line
“Matthias would be the first to tell you that if our line doesn’t do the job, he doesn’t have the game he does,” said Pierz head football coach Dan Saehr.
A line made up of entirely senior teammates was the first part of any big play that Algarin made all season, and he had plenty of them, including several in the epic final installment — the Class 3A Championship game.
Algarin said that busting a big run is the most exciting thing for him to do in football, and he credits his line for that.
“I think a run is a little more exciting, because it feels like more of a team thing. It takes the blocking to be good to make your way to the end zone,” Algarin said.
Algarin scored the championship’s game-winning touchdown after catching a deep pass from fellow senior Peter Schommer to set up the winning touchdown run.
“I think he did everything and more than you could ask from a three-year starter and captain,” Saehr said about Algarin. “I told him right before kickoff that big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and obviously we’re going to go to him in crunch time.”
He came through.
A courageous community
Of course, the opportunity to save the day wouldn’t be possible without an even bigger support system built in.
“Football is a big tradition in Pierz, and it has the whole community behind it,” Algarin said. “They did a lot of stuff for us, donating to the program, coming out to cheer for us, and that is a big reason for our success.”
Saehr goes a step farther, saying that the community is almost the producer of the film.
“It is truly amazing the kind of support that you get, and it was almost like something you’d see in a movie,” Saehr said. “We had people on the streets lined up all over on Friday, and we had a big team meal put on by some of the parents at the school, we were escorted back in, people make sandwiches for us every game, and driving 100 miles in a snow storm to see there team play, it is just really, really cool.”
“The success isn’t just on a couple of individuals, it is on the whole community of Pierz, and our program is very appreciative of that.”
Prime Rib
By now, Pierz’ secret is out. Algarin let the cat out of the bag on TV in an interview after the game.
Several parents put on a big team meal Friday evening before the Pioneers left town, and the team chowed down on a prime rib dinner.
Evidently it hit the spot, as Pierz followed up the day with the tough, 28-27 win.
Algarin was not always the rock-toting superstar that he has become this season with 2,364 all purpose yards and 32 touchdowns scored.
“Going into the year, people might have pictured him as just a wide receiver, and to be quite honest with you, he might be a better receiver than a running back, but obviously, we’re a run-first team,” Saehr said. “People might have wondered how much he could run between the tackles, and he got tougher and tougher as the year went on. He got carries last year as a junior, but not a lot, and he definitely showed a different side of his game in the physicality that might have surprised some people, and that is a credit to him.”
“Yes, he’s fast and very agile, but he’s a much stronger player than a lot of people give him credit for,” Saehr added.
On to Big Red
Algarin will star in another program next year as he prepares to sign a letter of intent to both play football and track and field as a scholarship athlete at Division I Nebraska in the Big 10.
“The overall atmosphere and environment at the school is just crazy. They have the best of everything there, and they are always the first to get new technology, and they do the most for their student athletes,” Algarin said about the Huskers. “You can just feel the pursuit of perfection in the air there.”
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that his older sister, Beth-el, throws shot put for Nebraska as well.
“Having my sister there helps a lot, and that’s something that tied me there in the beginning, but honestly I had options,” Algarin said. “I had options that I definitely explored, and the decision did not rest on my sister being there. The coaching staff and the opportunity to do both sports, on scholarship, is something I’d only dreamed of.”
He said that the whole recruiting process took more out of him than any training session, game or competition.
“It was really, really stressful and exhausting, because I was trying to fit in football camps during track season to get my name out there, and I think the final decision between Wisconsin and Nebraska was one of the hardest decisions in my life,” Algarin said. “They both offered me so much, but Nebraska had things that you just couldn’t put in an offer.”
While his starring role as a Pioneer has come to an end, Saehr and his teammates will remember him fondly.
“He is a gamer, and he loves the big moments. He’s been a heck of a player for us, and he made the coaches proud,” Saehr said. “We know that he’s put in a lot of work in the offseason to get these opportunities, and I’m very confident that he’s going to do well.”
