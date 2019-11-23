Borash ready to amp up the difficulty in college
Christopher Borash’s high school cross-country career may have ended with a third straight state tournament run Nov. 2, but the 2019 Record Boys Runner of the Year plans to push himself at the next level.
“Wherever I go I plan on running both cross-country and track,” Borash said. “I’m planning on going into Environmental Biology or Criminal Justice. I’m also looking into the military at some point.”
Currently, the front-runner for his talent is St. Mary’s in Winona, though he said that he has talked with several coaches and programs.
Borash had an excellent senior season, which is why the Record has named him Runner of the Year for the second straight time.
Borash was one of only two area runners to advance to the state meet, after he finished in seventh place at the Section 6A Meet in Pierz.
Though his time of 17:07.1 was not as fast as a year prior, it was still strong.
He started out the season a little slow, not doing his best the first couple of races.
“This summer Anthony (Rozycki) and I didn’t get as much mileage in as we would’ve liked to, so at the beginning of the year we agreed we’d do more than whatever it was that coach told us at practice,” Borash said. “We were willing to hurt more at practices and early meets in order to even out a little bit by the end, and make up for the missed miles.”
It appeared to work for the duo, as Rozycki and Borash finished in the top six at the Central Minnesota Conference Meet in Holdingford. Borash was the runner-up, while Rozycki placed sixth.
“Christopher had another solid season. He was continually in the top of each race he competed in,” said Royalton head coach Michael Marschel. “What I have always appreciated about Christopher is his grace and grit he runs with. Grace in that he works hard and has always been respectful of other runners, teams, and coaches. Grit in that he has a drive to succeed and reach his goals.”
Borash had just as kind of words to say about his coach, who he said he couldn’t have done his career without.
“I’d really like to thank Coach Marschel,” Borash said. “He’s always been there and he puts in a ton of time. He’s got four kids to deal with at home, so it’s not like he has a lot of time to hang with us, but he does take the time to coach us, and I don’t think we can ever express our appreciation enough.”
Borash said that he’ll miss the memories and the camaraderie the most.
“Mostly the thing I’ll remember is the friendships and memories with runners on other teams,” Borash said. “The fellowship and the friendship is something that is cool, and it will stick with me.”
He said that while it can be hard to understand why anyone would like to run, it can be even harder to explain.
He tries to like this: “It’s the self competition. Yeah when you finish a race, yeah you feel horrible and all you want to do is sit down and eat, but knowing that you have more to give or you that you can train more to get better keeps me coming back,” Borash said. “Running is also great mentally, you have that time to reflect on yourself and acts as a mental stabilizer.”
“This kind of motivation and drive will be missed on our team,” Marschel said.
His new team will be lucky to have him.
Being an athlete the right way
It does not take too long for Courtney Loeffler to let someone know how she feels about her fall sport.
“I love cross-country,” Loeffler said less than 10 minutes into an interview for this article.
It has been a bit of a whirlwind romance, as Loeffler, a junior, only began running cross-country last fall.
As an eighth grader, Loeffler began running in track and field, but volleyball had been her fall sport.
“I had always liked running, but I didn’t know how much until I joined track in eighth grade,” Loeffler said. “I was in volleyball as my fall sport, but through track I realized that I liked running more and that it was just a better fit, so I tried out, and things have been going well.”
That seems pretty apparent as Loeffler, finished only a dozen places away from moving on to state after a 35th place finish and a time of 20:24.1 at the Section 8AA Meet at Rocori.
The success has been there almost from the start.
“She came out last year as a sophomore not having any idea of what to expect, and almost makes it to state and runs the fastest girls 5K in school history,” said Flyers co-head coach Meg Cameron. “She has a talent, and sometimes as a coach you can tell when an athlete has a spark in them, and she does.”
She led the Flyers and the area in both time and place at every meet. She finished in fifth place at the Granite Ridge Conference Meet in Albany.
“She was the most focused I had seen her all year on that day, focused and relaxed,” Cameron said. “She ran hard, but confident throughout the race.”
As a senior in 2020, Cameron looks for Loeffler to step up into the role that the four outgoing seniors had this fall.
“She is an excellent example of behavior and work ethic for the younger girls,” Cameron said. “I look for her to be a great leader next summer and next season as well.”
Loeffler said that the Flyers are going to have a tough time trying to take over for the seniors who graduated.
“Our whole team is pretty good at being leaders, and we’re going to try and fill their shoes, though they are pretty big shoes to fill,” Loeffler said.
Besides cross-country, Loeffler is also involved in track in the spring, LINK and her youth group at church. She is a past Flyer Pride Student of the Month.
Even though the season ended less than a month ago, Loeffler already hungers for next season.
“Something that I already miss is looking forward to ending the day with practices, because even though I knew that they’d challenge me, I knew that they would also change me as a person and an athlete,” Loeffler said.
