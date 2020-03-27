Anderson stands above rest in girls basketball, literally
The Royalton girls basketball program had a special team in 2019-20. It had an all-senior starting lineup, and perhaps the best of the bunch was the 2020 Morrison County Record Girls Player of the Year — Jenna Anderson.
“She was a dominant player this year and I would bet if you asked teams that we play they are probably extremely happy to see her finally graduating, because she caused major headaches for other coaches,” said Royals head coach Brad Baumann.
As a senior, the 6-foot, 3-inch Anderson stepped up her game, adding several facets, leading to a team-best 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
“I just think knowing that this was my last year playing with my same team that I’ve been playing with for many years, kind of helped,” Anderson said. “I put in a lot of work over the summer, went to the gym a lot.”
Her coach said one thing led to her improved stature — aggression.
“She was much more aggressive in general attacking defenders and demanding the ball,” Baumann said. “In past years she’d post up, but not like she did this year. That was a huge improvement for her and you could see it pay off because she raised her points per game average by quite a bit from junior to senior seasons.”
Another reason Anderson can attribute to both her and the team’s success (the Royals went 23-6 and made a deep section run) was the culture.
“All around everybody was positive, and looking to better everybody, no matter the situation and were always supportive,” Anderson said.
She and her fellow seniors, seven in all, played varsity throughout high school, and were a special group according to Baumann.
“We just have the chemistry, and we bonded so well together,” Anderson said. “Win or lose, I’d rather play with them. Even if we would’ve had a losing season, they have such great attitudes.”
Anderson meant a lot to them as well.
“Jenna was of great importance to our team this year,” Baumann said. “Her ability to score inside was huge not just because she could get us points in there when we needed a basket, but she would draw so much attention from defenses that it opened up everything else for our other players.”
Next basketball season, Anderson is set to lace up her sneakers for the Division II Bemidji State Beavers.
“Every since I was little, I always wanted to play college basketball,” Anderson said. “When I went and toured Bemidji, I loved the area, and then they showed up at one of my games and contacted me and I was like, ‘sweet.’”
“To get to go to one of my favorite colleges and play basketball there is pretty awesome,” Anderson said.
That said, she knows it will never be the same as her team in Royalton.
“I don’t even know how to explain this team, it is like an indescribable feeling that I won’t get to play with them again, because we’ve been playing together so long, all of us seniors,” Anderson said. “I’m excited to play in college with a new team, but it will never be the same.”
Anderson’s legacy will be solidified, just check out the Royals record book, and Anderson’s name is all over it.
She finished her career as the Royalton program’s leader in career blocks, field goals made, as well as season records for most blocks, rebounds and field goals made.
She also finished as the second-leading career scorer behind fellow senior Emily Malikowski. She is third all time in rebounds.
“Her presence on the court has made a huge impact on our program and she’s also a great person so she will be greatly missed next year along with all our seniors,” Baumann said. “But I am very excited to see what she’ll be able to do at the Division II level when she heads to Bemidji State next year.”
Apart from her teammates, Anderson will miss another thing, and that is the Royalton fans.
“The fans in the Royalton area are awesome,” Anderson said. “It was crazy when you have such a great fan base that even at the away games you have more fans than the home team.”
“They bring such a great atmosphere for us every game,”Anderson added.
Pierz’ three-sport role model
Though Peter Schommer is being honored as the Morrison County Record Boys Basketball Player of the Year, it really could be athlete of the year.
His coach explains: “There would be many nights I would ask my assistant coaches, ‘How does he do it?’ I am not only talking about his physical play, but also his mental toughness,” said Pierz head basketball coach Joe Kahl. “How many people can say they have won a state title in football, scored over 1,000 points, led their basketball team to a section championship game, and has thrown a perfect game in baseball? In my opinion, Pete is one of the greatest three-sport athletes ever to come through Pierz.”
That’s right, Schommer is second in career basketball points, led the Pioneers to a state championship in football as the quarterback and threw a perfect game as a junior as a pitcher on the baseball diamond.
“Being a multi-sport athlete really helped me in basketball by giving me experience in a variety of playing levels and situations. It helps me to stay conditioned and physically fit year round,” Schommer said. “Another benefit of being a multi-sport athlete, with Pierz being a small community, is all three sports involve many of the same athletes. We have developed a strength in knowing how each of us plays and mesh together as a team.”
Schommer averaged 15.3 points per game to lead Pierz on 45% shooting. He shot an impressive 90.2% (119/132) from the free throw line, and averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
In doing so, Schommer led the Pioneers to the Section 7AA Championship, which was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pete has really been a leader for this team since ninth grade. He leads by example on and off the court by being a great teammate, student and person,” Kahl said. “Pete is very professional in everything that he does. His actions really speak louder than words and that is what leaders do.”
Kahl said that Schommer really improved as a senior, and that helped translate to success for the team.
“You could tell the game really slowed down for him, always thinking one step ahead of the opponent,” Kahl said. “Also, Pete was on a mission just like the rest of the team. They had a goal in mind and they were going to leave it all on the floor each and every night.”
He finished as the program leader in assists with 405, and perhaps most impressively never missed a game in four years at the varsity level. Playing 109 consecutive games.
Schommer was quick to shift the praise to his team.
“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for all the hard work they put in every day,” Schommer said. “Basketball is a long season and it is easy to go through the motions or take a day off but everyone came ready to work and get better every day.”
Despite the outcome, his coach praised Schommer for his attitude and leadership.
“Whenever there would be a little bump in the road, Pete was always there to pick his teammates up,” Kahl said. “Whether it was making a big shot or verbally encouraging his teammates to finish the job and constantly reminding his teammates after each win that this game didn’t matter and we need to work even harder to win the next one.”
Schommer plans on going to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to be a physical education/health teacher, and one day hopes to become a coach. He also hopes to continue his baseball career.
No matter what he decides, Kahl is certain he will find success.
“Pete has been a great role model for young people in our program. Never flashy, he just went out there, worked his tail off and never had an excuse,” Kahl said. “There would be games where we would get on him a little bit and he would just nod his head and get the job done. That is what leaders do. The best coach I have ever played for always told us, ‘winners find a way to win.’ Pete is a winner and he always found a way to win and will continue to win in whatever he decides to do in life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.