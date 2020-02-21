As the boys basketball season winds down, both the Little Falls and Pierz boys teams split a pair of games against conference and section foes.
For the Flyers, they began by besting GRC opponent, Zimmerman, 84-73, Feb. 14.
Senior guard Alex Gwost had 31 points to go with six assists and five rebounds. Fellow senior Travis Wenzel hit 6-of-8 three point shots to score 24 points. Junior Luke Kush added 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Flyers’ second game was a 55-41 loss to Section 8-3A opponent, Detroit Lakes, Tuesday.
The game was fairly close throughout, as the Flyers were able to keep the game close thanks a good turnover ratio (committed 10, forced 15).
However, DL finally managed to get hot late, and pulled away for a 14-point win.
Kush finished with a team-best 14 points for the Flyers. Gwost had 12 points, and Wenzel scored 10.
As for Pierz’ split, it was a tad more frustrating, as the Pioneers lost to a strong Mora squad in overtime, 61-56, Feb. 14.
The two teams went back and forth in the close game, but Mora outscored the Pioneers, 9-4 in the extra frame.
Senior Brandon Stuckmayer led Pierz with 17 points. Fellow senior Peter Schommer was the only other Pioneer in double figures with 12 points.
Pierz’ conference win was a 65-47 blowout of Foley, Feb. 13.
The Pioneers led from the get go in this one, and never looked back.
Senior Robbie Schaefer led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Jonah Prokott added 12 points.
Pierz (17-6) closes the regular season with a game at Zimmerman, Friday. Little Falls (8-13) will travel to Alexandria, Monday, and host Foley, Friday, to close out its regular season.
Flyers snap 10-game losing streak with win over Mora
The Little Falls girls basketball team snapped a 10-game losing streak by dominating a Granite Ridge opponent, Mora, 47-31, Tuesday.
Sami Tembreull had a team-best 11 points, but it was senior Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson, on senior night, her last as a basketball player in Flyers gymnasium that really stepped up.
She hit six free throws, leading to 10 points, while playing a bundle of minutes in the win for Little Falls.
The win ended a streak which had been extended to 10 with a 67-38 loss against Rocori, Feb. 14.
Taylor Jordan had a team-high 12 points in that loss.
Pierz lost twice out of three games recently in girls basketball action as well.
First, the Pioneers won 55-51 in a non-conference matchup with Pillager, Feb. 13.
Amaya Rocheleau (12 points), Emily Sadlovsky (11 points) and Courtney Strohmeier (10 points) were all in double figures for the Pioneers.
The first loss for Pierz was a 60-40 loss at home against Foley, Feb. 14.
Sadlovsky had nine points in the loss. Rocheleau scored eight.
The second Pierz loss was another GRC loss at Albany, 42-32, Tuesday.
Eighth grader Kylie Waytashek led the way for Pierz in the loss with nine points.
Pierz (15-10) closed its regular season at home against Foley, Friday, but results were not available by press time. Neither was Little Falls’ (3-21) at Milaca, Friday.
Both teams begin playoffs, Thursday. The Pioneers in Section 6AA, and the Flyers in Section 8-3A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.