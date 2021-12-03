A major change is coming to high school hoops in Minnesota.
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors voted unanimously, Thursday, to add a shot clock for all varsity girls and boys basketball games beginning in the 2023 - 2024 school year. The shot clock will be 35 seconds — five seconds longer than is used at the collegiate level.
Minnesota will join nine other states — California, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington — in using a shot clock. In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) voted to allow a 35-second shot clock by state adoption. It stopped short, however, of mandating high school associations to implement the clocks.
“Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction,” reads a statement from the NFHS after its vote in May. “The guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.”
MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea was present at Thursday’s meeting, during which the vote took place. He tweeted out several pieces of information that were revealed at the meeting prior to the vote.
“Currently, 18% of Minnesota schools have shot clocks, 26% say they could have them in place by 2022-23 season, 31% say they could have them installed for 2023-24 season,” Millea tweeted.
Additionally, he said 67% of the MSHSL member schools surveyed expressed concern about finding and training quality shot clock operators. Purchase of the equipment and the cost/feasibility of installation was listed as a concern by 50% of respondents to the survey.
Millea tweeted that 24% of Minnesota schools do not support implementation of shot clocks, while 35% supported implementation for the 2022-2023 high school basketball season. Further, 28% supported implementation for the 2023-2024 season and 11% supported implementation in 2024 or later.
School districts will be responsible for the cost to install the shot clocks and pay someone to run them, according to Millea.
