Swanville High School announced Lauren Miller, left, and Nicholas Mettler, both basketball players, were named as Athletes of the Month for January. Mettler is averaging 20 points, 12.3 rebounds, two blocks and one steal per game this season. “He gives 100% effort every time he steps on the floor, whether it’s practice of a game. Nicholas is always trying to improve and add something new to his game,” said coach Derek Pfeiffer. During January, Miller averaged 10.4 points per game, 2.3 steals per game, two assists per game and 6.8 rebounds per game, as well as scoring a career high of 28 points in a game versus Isle. “Lauren puts in a lot of time to improve her game and it will be fun to see her progress throughout the years being she is only a freshman,” said coach Aaron Gapinski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.