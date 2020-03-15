Swanville Athletes of Month January

   

Swanville High School announced Lauren Miller, left, and Nicholas Mettler, both basketball players, were named as Athletes of the Month for January. Mettler is averaging 20 points, 12.3 rebounds, two blocks and one steal per game this season. “He gives 100% effort every time he steps on the floor, whether it’s practice of a game. Nicholas is always trying to improve and add something new to his game,” said coach Derek Pfeiffer. During January, Miller averaged 10.4 points per game, 2.3 steals per game, two assists per game and 6.8 rebounds per game, as well as scoring a career high of 28 points in a game versus Isle. “Lauren puts in a lot of time to improve her game and it will be fun to see her progress throughout the years being she is only a freshman,” said coach Aaron Gapinski.

Load comments