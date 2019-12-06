Swanville sophomore Nicholas Mettler started his season off right for the Bulldogs boys basketball team.
Mettler scored 25 points and pulled down an impressive 18 rebounds, while swatting 11 blocks for a triple-double in the Bulldogs’ 66-40 season-opening win over Verndale, Tuesday.
Mettler went 10-of-18 from the field and added four steals.
Also in double figures for Swanville were senior Jackson Thieschafer (13) and junior Haden Chuba (12). Thieschafer had 10 rebounds and eight assists as well.
Upsala boys basketball opened its season as well, Tuesday, falling to the Pine River-Backus Tigers, 63-51.
The Cardinals shot only 32 percent in the contest, and trailed 29-19 at halftime.
Junior Zach Bartkowicz led the Cardinals with 14 points in the loss, while sophomore Levi Lampert added 13, and senior Alex Roerick scored 10.
Upsala will host Swanville to kick off the conference season, Tuesday.
Swanville loses to
Kimball in season opener
Despite opening up a 25-18 halftime lead, the Swanville girls basketball team were bested, 51-47, by Kimball in the season opener, Tuesday.
A very young team, the Bulldogs, who lost all five starters from a season ago, were led by junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp, who had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Amelia Hudalla, a freshman, grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds to go with eight points. Junior center Kylie Karst also played well, scoring 15 points and pulling down seven boards.
“(The) girls worked hard and played well for our first game. I needed to do a better job of putting the girls in positions to make plays down the stretch,” said Swanville head coach Aaron Gapinski. “With such a young team, there will be lots of growth and things to work on. We are going to continue to work hard and get better everyday.”
Swanville’s next game is scheduled at home against Holdingford, Thursday.
