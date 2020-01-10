Thanks in large part to a huge game from sophomore forward Nicholas Mettler, the Swanville boys basketball team won its third game of the year, Jan. 3.
In the second half of a girls/boys doubleheader, the Bulldogs topped Isle, 67-55, due to a 27-point, 22-rebound effort from Mettler.
After a slow first half led to only a 33-25 lead at halftime, Mettler and senior Jackson Thieschafer (13 points, 12 rebounds) led Swanville to 34-point second half to earn the 12-point victory.
Sophomore Preston Kraker, came in and added 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench for the Bulldogs as well.
Mettler again led the Bulldogs in an 83-56 loss to Pierz, Tuesday, with 15 points. Kraker added 11 points for Swanville as did junior Haden Chuba.
In other Prairie Conference action, the Upsala Cardinals split a pair of non-conference contests.
First, the Cardinals beat visiting Braham, 81-54, Jan. 2.
Eight Cardinals scored with three in double figures led by Levi Lampert’s 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Nick Herzog added 17 points, and Alex Roerick had 10 points and five steals.
“I like how we are coming together as a team and really starting to play together,” said Upsala head coach Joey
Fuchs.
The Cardinals’ win did not carry over to Monday’s contest against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, as the Jaguars topped Upsala, 62-48.
“We didn’t show up on the defensive end of the court tonight,” Fuch said. “We need to refocus, and play fundamentally sound defense.”
Zach Bartkowicz led the Cardinals in the loss with 11 points. Herzog added 10 more.
The Cardinals (5-6) are set to travel to Osakis, Tuesday, for a Prairie Conference matchup.
