Senior Emily Malikowski scored her 1,000th career point during the Royalton girls basketball team’s 62-36 win over Paynesville in Central Minnesota Conference Action, Monday.
Malikowski had an uncharacteristically off night, shooting only 25 percent from three and 30 percent from the field. However, she was able to net eight points, which put her over the milestone total.
Royalton was also led by its other seniors, including Allyson Waletski (17 points) and Jenna Anderson (15 points, six rebounds).
The win was one of three recent games, two of which were wins.
The other win was a 51-37 defeat of the Maple Lake Irish, Jan. 30.
Senior Macey Petron led the way scoring for the Royals with 15 points to go with seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
Malikowski added 13 points, while Anderson had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
The lone loss for the Royals was a close one, 72-71, to a strong Duluth Marshall team, Jan. 31, in Duluth.
Royalton appeared to have the game in hand early on, and led by 11 at the break, 44-33. However, DM had a strong second half, and eeked out the win.
Anderson did all she could for the Royals, as she exploded for a career-high 30 points to go with 14 rebounds in the losing effort.
Royalton (16-4) is set to host Foley, Tuesday.
Area girls basketball
teams remain busy
The rest of the area girls basketball teams, Upsala, Swanville and Holdingford, were also in action, with the most intense game coming courtesy of the Cardinals.
Upsala led 24-18 over Pine River-Backus at halftime, but lost the lead in the second half, and trailed by three with under a minute to go in the game.
After a patient ball movement session by the Cardinals, they were able to get the ball to senior sharpshooter, Laura Lange, who drained the game-tying three, forcing overtime.
PRB managed to outscore the Cardinals in overtime, and won, 54-49.
Lange finished the game as the Cardinals’ leader in points with 14. She also had eight rebounds. Taylor Soltis added 13 points, while senior Abby Ripplinger had 11 points.
Upsala’s second closest game was a 63-59 win over East Central, Saturday, Feb. 1.
Four Upsala players were in double figures scoring led by junior Abby Klein and Lange with 13 points each. Klein also had 10 rebounds.
The final Upsala basketball game of the week was an 83-39 loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Jan. 30.
Kris Biniek had team-highs in points (13) and rebounds (seven) in the loss.
Upsala (8-13) is next set to host Hinckley-Finlayson, Tuesday.
In other action, Swanville was bested three times all in close fashion.
First, the Bulldogs were beaten by Osakis, 59-52, Jan. 30.
In the loss, Swanville led 26-25 at halftime, but even a 19-point, 14-rebound night from freshman Amelia Hudalla wasn’t enough to earn the win.
Freshman Lauren Miller added 16 points and nine boards, while junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp had 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the loss.
Next, Swanville was bested in overtime by Onamia, 52-50.
The Bulldogs fell behind early on, but forced overtime with a good second half. However, they fell a basket short.
Miller finished with a team-best 22 points in the loss.
Finally, Swanville was bested by Verndale, 56-51, Monday.
Next up for the Bulldogs is a home game against Braham, Tuesday.
Finally, Holdingford won the lone game the Huskers played this week, beating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 69-31, Tuesday.
Senior Grace Gerads finished with 22 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Holdingford will not play until a game at Cathedral, Friday.
