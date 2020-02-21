Despite two other tough losses, the Upsala boys basketball team did earn one win, a 55-42 home victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Feb. 14.
The first loss was a 65-52 loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley, Feb. 13.
“We need to get mentally better than we were tonight,” said Upsala head coach Joey Fuchs. “The effort and energy were there.”
Junior Jonny Mayer led the way for the Cardinals with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The second loss came after the win over the Thunder, as the Cardinals were punished by Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 93-62, Tuesday.
“This was a night to forget for us,” Fuchs said.
Tony Boeckermann and Zach Bartkowicz each had 13 points to share the lead for the Cardinals.
In other Prairie Conference boys basketball action, the Swanville Bulldogs fell to both Osakis (84-51), Feb. 14, and Pine River-Backus (77-73), Tuesday.
Next for the Bulldogs (6-16) is a game at Menahga, Monday. Upsala (9-15) will close out the regular season at home against Browerville-Eagle Valley, Friday.
Melrose shuts down
Upsala in overtime
The Upsala girls basketball team was devastated in an overtime loss to the Melrose Dutchmen, 67-61, Feb. 13.
The Cardinals trailed 32-22 at halftime, but made a second-half surge to tie the game up at 58, and force overtime.
Melrose then held the Cardinals to just three points in the overtime period, and scored nine for themselves to earn the win.
Senior Laura Lange led the way for Upsala with 23 points and nine rebounds, both team-bests.
Freshman Kris Biniek added 13 points and five boards.
In other Prairie Conference girls basketball, the Swanville Bulldogs lost two more, falling to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 55-38, Monday, and to Pine River-Backus, 64-42, Tuesday.
Amelia Hudalla combined for 23 points and 21 rebounds in the losses, while junior Rebekah Muhlenkamp had 16 points and 19 rebounds.
Swanville finished the regular season with a 5-18 overall record and hosted a play-in game against Isle in the Section 5A East playoffs, Friday, but results were not available by press time.
Upsala (11-14) concluded its regular season against LPGE, Friday, but, results were also not available by press time.
Check back next week or online at mcrecord.com for updates on the Section 5A playoffs.
