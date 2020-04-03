If users have noticed an influx of pictures of coaches on their Twitter timelines, they aren’t imagining things.
In the past week, a viral challenge has swept across Twitter, and several area coaches have gotten involved.
The challenge is similar to the 2014 “Ice Bucket Challenge,” which raised money for ALS.
Posts are usually similar to this one from Brad Baumann, Royalton girls basketball head coach: “Challenge Alert! I was challenged by @bbaumann3bc. You have 24 hours to respond or donate $20 to a local charity. You then nominate four coaches and you have to post a picture of you coaching.”
“I like the idea of the challenge,” Baumann said. “As coaches, helping is in our nature, and by doing something like this it gives us an opportunity to help in this time of need, especially when we’re not really able to be with our athletes and coach.”
Baumann did not respond within 24 hours and therefore donated to the local Red Cross.
“Normally I try to donate blood as often as I can. We were supposed to have a blood drive at the high school a couple weeks ago, but like many other things, it was canceled,” Baumann said. “So I figured if I am unable to give blood at this time, donating financially is the next best thing I could do.”
Among other coaches that posted pictures of themselves mentoring the community’s youth was Pierz assistant football coach and Activities Director, David Rocheleau.
“I think that the challenge was neat,” Rocheleau said. “It was cool to see pictures of other coaches from over the years, and to see coaches with dark hair and actually having hair!”
One of the coaches that Baumann challenged was Royalton football coach Jamie Morford.
“From my standpoint, with all that is going on in our world, and all we see in the media, we need to remember that this will pass,” Morford said. “We all need to have some sense of normalcy of what our life was before this and what we want it to be like again. For me, coaching is my passion and hobby. I love being a small part of these young men’s lives and being part of the Royalton community.
“I can’t wait to get back to grind and Friday nights,” he said.
Other area coaches who had posted the challenge included USA head baseball coach and assistant football coach Adam Gerads, Upsala boys basketball coach and softball coach Joey Fuchs, former Upsala coach and activities director Vern Capelle and Swanville girls basketball coach Aaron Gapinski.
Baumann said that the current struggles due to the virus have left coaches with athlete-sized holes in their lives.
“We can do it (coach) afar with online chats and videos etc, but it’s not the same as being able to go to the gym or field every day and interact and watch our players grow and become better people and players. So having a chance to give back in some way was important for me,” Baumann said.
He was also pretty inspired by the idea of the Twitter Coaches Challenge.
“With so many people involved with athletics, it’s a great resource to tap into for charities. Usually you have the sports programs looking to raise money for themselves,” Baumann said. “In times like this, it gives players/coaches the chance to be on the other side and show our ability to help others/charities by donating money.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.