The Little Falls youth wrestling team wrestled at Foley Sunday, Feb. 9, and took third place. The team beat Pierz lost to Brainerd and won against Foley Blue. Team members include front row (from left): Will Sherwood, Cullen Steffen, Eboni Keehr, Hayden Ramsdell, Jaxon Bieber and Sam Strack. Second row: Ayden Owens, Lucas Schleif, Seth Ramsdell, Ethan Zellers, Carter Giessinger, Karter Brigmon and Beau Sherwood. Back row: Coach Chris Ramsdell, Landan Lashinski, Ivan Petrich, Chaz Gwost, Noah Cameron, Jarret Herold and Kobi Cameron. Not pictured: Aiden Rudenick.

