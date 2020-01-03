Little Falls’ boys hockey team easily defended its home ice with three victories at the annual Little Falls Holiday Tournament, Dec. 26-28, 2019.
The Flyers began with a 9-1 drubbing of West Fargo Sheyenne, Dec. 26, 2019.
Goals by Ryan Buckallew and Reece Hubbard put Little Falls up in the first period.
Gabe Hirsch notched a pair of markers to go with goals by Joe Majerle and Buckallew to give Little Falls a 6-1 lead after two.
Buckallew finished with a team-best four points with a pair of assists to go with his goals.
Goaltender Dane Couture stopped all 24 shots that came his way, as the Mustangs’ lone goal came on an empty net.
Little Falls’ second win was an 11-4 victory over Willmar, Dec. 27, 2019.
The score was close early on, as the Cardinals scored three times in the opening frame. Fortunately for the Flyers, they scored four times in the period to keep pace with Willmar.
A 31-shot second period followed for Little Falls, who tilted the tables with seven goals in the period.
Gunnar Gustafson notched a hat trick with back-to-back goals midway through the second period.
Nicholas Stevens also scored back-to-back goals in the game. He added a pair of assists to notch four points for the Flyers.
Little Falls out shot Willmar, 49-16, in the game.
Alex Funk stopped 2-of-3 shots in the third period for Little Falls in relief goalie duty.
Finally, the Flyers knocked off North Branch, 6-1, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Couture bounced back with 20 stops in 21 attempts in net for the Flyers.
Stevens again scored twice, and Buckallew had three points on a goal and two assists.
Little Falls (11-2-1) is scheduled to return to section play with a home game against River Lakes, Tuesday. It is the first of five straight at home for the Flyers.
BLF 1-2 at holiday tourney
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team went 1-2 on a recent trip to compete at the Walser Invitational at Braemer Ice Arena, Dec. 26-28, 2019.
BLF was beaten, 4-1, by the Breck Broncos, Dec. 26, 2019.
The Flying Warriors bounced back with a 5-1 win over Grand Rapids-Greenway, Dec. 27, 2019.
In the final game of the tournament for BLF, the Warriors fell, 3-2, in overtime, to Stillwater, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Next for BLF is a game at Moorhead, Tuesday.
