The Little Falls VFW baseball team is hot, hot, hot.
Little Falls went 6-for-6, sweeping three doubleheaders in the last three days of action.
The Flyers began with a sweep of Cold Spring, Thursday, June 17.
Beau Thoma struck out nine and allowed three earned in a 9-6 win in the first game. He also smashed a pair of home runs.
In game two, Little Falls held on for an 8-6 victory. Sam Dehn was 3-for-3, while Thoma belted a double and was 2-for-2.
The Flyers’ next victim was Brainerd in a sweep, Monday.
In game one, Ben Knopik earned a win after pitching six innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven.
Alex Oberton went 2-for-4 to lead the offense.
Abram Thoma scored three times on two hits, and Oberton smashed a pair of doubles as Little Falls won, 10-5, in the second game.
Finally, Little Falls swept Monticello, Wednesday.
In game one, Little Falls edged Monticello, 9-6. Thoma earned the win allowing six runs (three earned) in a complete game.
Owen Bode, Thoma and Dehn all had two hits.
Oberton shut down Monticello, allowing just one hit in five innings, in a 7-0 win in game two. He also went 2-for-2 with a triple.
Aaron Marod, Garrett Lindberg and Dehn also had hits.
Little Falls is 9-1 on the season and 4-1 in league play.
