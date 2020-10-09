Little Falls’ swimming and diving team cruised by the visiting Ogilvie/Mora Mustangs, 95-73, Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Flyers jumped out to an early lead after the 200 medley relay team of Leah Josephson, Sabina Moe, Allyson Kahler and Monica Czech finished in first place with a time of 2:11.42.
Senior Layla Waltman really stretched the Flyers lead after a first place time of 2:38.39 in the 200 individual medley.
Following sophomore Ella Rausch’s first place win in the 50 freestyle (27.10), Little Falls led 46-16.
Senior Emma Gustafson was the lone diver that competed, and she tallied 220.2 points.
Little Falls’ lead continued to grow after a 1:13.11 first place finish by Lindy Welinski in the 100 butterfly.
Rausch continued the Flyers’ top finishes with a first place time of 58,73 in the 100 freestyle, which put Little Falls up 76-24.
Jayda Alholm won the 500 free in 6:03.95.
The final points racked up for the Flyers to clinch the match came from the 200 free relay team of Rausch, Waltman, Abby Noyes and Welinski, who finished in 1:52.31.
Leah Josephson won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.58. Waltman was the first finisher in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.27 and the 400 free relay team of Kendra Couture, Josephson, Alholm and Kahler were first to the wall at 3:22.07.
Little Falls will be back at its home pool against Foley, Thursday.
