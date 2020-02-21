After three straight years of devastating Section 6A quarterfinal losses, the Little Falls boys hockey team was beginning to think they were cursed, or had a hex on the team or something.
The Flyers’ last section semifinal appearance was in 2016 when they made a run to the section finals after upsetting St. Cloud Apollo.
That is until the Flyers ended their curse with a 6-0 shutout victory over Sartell-St. Stephen, Tuesday.
The three-seeded Flyers scored three times in the final period, and out shot the No. 6 Sabres 46-18 in the victory.
Little Falls had fallen to River Lakes the past two seasons, and to Fergus Falls in 2017.
In 2020, Junior netminder Dane Couture had a really strong game, stopping all 18 looks that came his way.
After a slow start for both teams, the Flyers began to get a couple good looks in the opening period, but could not capitalize until Joe Majerle smashed a line drive rocket into the back of the net from near the blue line to put the Flyers up 1-0.
Not long into the second period Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson led a rush up the ice to score a goal on assists from Reece Hubbard and Nicholas Stevens.
George Moore notched a power play goal later in the period to put the Flyers up 3-0.
In the final frame, Hubbard scored twice, and Hayden Johnson added another to put the Flyers up 6-0.
Little Falls notched three of the team’s goals on the power play.
Senior Ryan Buckallew finished with three helpers, and Gabe Hirsch had a couple of assists as well.
The victory not only chased away the Flyers’ demons, but set them up with a semifinal matchup against rival Alexandria at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC) in St. Cloud, Saturday, Feb. 22.
Results from the game were not available by press time, but check online at mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater467 on Twitter for updates.
Flying Warriors fall in
section final to Roseau
In what has become nearly an annual tradition, the Brainerd-Little Falls and Roseau girls hockey teams played each other for the right to represent Section 8AA at state, Friday, Feb. 14.
After two seasons of BLF being the representative, this season it was the Rams who earned a 6-3 win, and the right to advance to Class AA State.
After Lindsey Booth gave BLF a 1-0 lead with a goal at 2:43 in the opening frame, Roseau scored three straight goals to go up.
Sophie Robinson brought BLF within one, but two more Roseau goals in the third period all but sealed it.
Gabbie Smith did score another goal for the Flying Warriors, but ultimately, they fell short.
BLF’s season finishes with a 17-10-1 overall record.
