With a number of returning players on the roster, the Little Falls boys hockey team expects to shoot for the one of the top spots in Section 6A.
“The team is improved in the scoring department, and should be fine on defense and in goal,” said Little Falls head coach Tony Couture.
Couture said the Flyers will need forwards Matt Filippi and Nick Stevens to lead the scoring charge, while junior Dane Couture will be asked to solidify the team in between the pipes.
Defensively, Couture looks to Reece Hubbard, Joey Majerle and George Moore to be leaders on the ice.
“We also have a lot of role players that will need to step up,” Couture said.
Couture mentioned three keys to the Flyers’ success after a 13-11 season ended with an upset loss to River Lakes in the opening round of the section playoffs. They include:
• Putting more pucks in the net.
• Being better in the second period; and
• Having more energy throughout the game.
Couture knows that with returning state champs, St. Cloud Cathedral, and 2017 runner-ups, Alexandria, in Section 6A it will be a tough road for the Flyers.
“We are very excited to be on the ice, and our players are working hard to get ready for our first games,” Couture said.
Little Falls’ season opened with road games at International Falls, Friday, and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl, Saturday, Nov. 23.
Results from those two contests were not available by press time. Check online at mcrecord.com or follow @typhoonater467 for updates.
Next for the Flyers will be the home opener against Alexandria, Tuesday.
