Per Kevin Jordan and the Little Falls Activities office, due to the weather conditions forecasted for this weekend, LFCHS has postponed this weekends special events.
The FAB Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 has been changed to Friday, Feb. 7 when Little Falls has a home boys and girls basketball doubleheader with Albany and a home boys hockey game with Sauk Rapids.
The basketball Championship Reunion recognition scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17 will be postponed to a future date.
Currently, the Flyer basketball and hockey games are still on for this weekend.
Please stay tuned for future announcements based on weather conditions.
