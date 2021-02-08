Dehn takes all-around, floor exercise

With victories in all four events, the Little Falls gymnastics team won its first dual of the season, topping Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 128.700-101.075, Jan. 29.

Junior Maddie Dehn edged teammate Ashley Hagen for the top all-around spot.

Dehn, who also won the floor exercise with a score of 8.650, notched a total of 32.575 points.

Dehn was also second in the balance beam (8.000) and the uneven bars (7.350). She was also third in the vault (8.575).

Hagen, a sophomore, tallied 32.450 points. She won the balance beam with a score of 8.300. She was also second in the floor exercise with an 8.450.

Other winners for the Flyers were Talia Craft, who won the uneven bars with a score of 8.050, and Libbie Lorentz, who won the vault with a meet-best score of 8.800. Both are co-op student athletes from Pillager.

Craft was also third in the all-around with a total of 32.225.

Little Falls’ next matchup is at home against Park Rapids, Friday, Feb. 12.

