Little Falls’ gymnastics team picked the right time to start to peak, as the Flyers had a season-high score of 129.550 to finish in second place at the conference meet, Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Flyers were only .95 behind the first place Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson.
Little Falls’ best scoring event was the floor exercise, where the Flyers totaled 34.300, which was also the best of any team. The Flyers were second-best in the uneven bars (29.700) and the balance beam (32.550).
Individually, the Flyers also had strong days, as sophomore Maddie Dehn finished as runner-up with a season-best 33.050 all around score. Senior Kali Schirmers was right behind her in third with a total of 32.600. Freshman Tahalia Craft tied for sixth at 31.875.
Schirmers garnered the first 9.0 of the season for the Flyers in her second place finish in the floor exercise. Dehn was right behind her in third with 8.750.
Dehn was a runner-up in the beam at 8.600, and freshman Ashley Hagen’s 8.250 was third place.
Craft was the Flyers’ top finisher in the bars with a third place score of 7.600. Dehn was tied for fourth at 7.550.
Craft, Dehn and Schirmers were all named All-Conference, while Hagen was an all-conference honorable mention.
The Section 8A Meet was at Morris, Saturday, Feb. 15, but results were not available by press time. Check online at mcrecord.com for results, and check back for a story in next week’s Record.
