The Little Falls boys hockey team was able to hang on to an early-gained lead to beat Sartell-St. Stephen, 4-3, Tuesday.
After goals from Ryan Buckallew and Mason Doble within 34 seconds of each other in the first two minutes of the game, Little Falls never trailed.
The Sabres did cut the deficit in half before the end of the first period, and then tied the game on a penalty shot in the second period.
Shortly after Sartell’s penalty shot, the Flyers had the unique opportunity of a penalty shot as well, but could not convert.
However, freshman Coltin Johnson did notch a goal before the period ended to regain the lead for the Flyers.
Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson slammed in a rebound for a goal in the fourth for what would become the game-winner.
Joe Majerle and Matt Filippi each had two assists in the victory.
Dane Couture had a strong night in net for the Flyers, stopping 31-of-34 shots that came his way, including a number of Sartell breakaway opportunities.
With the victory, Little Falls improved to 13-3-1. Next on the schedule for the Flyers is a game at home against rival St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday.
BLF goes 1-1
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team dropped a tough one in front of a nice crowd at Exchange Arena in Little Falls, Jan. 9.
The Flying Warriors were bested, 3-2, in overtime by Minnetonka.
BLF scored in the first and third periods, while Minnetonka scored twice in the second, which meant OT.
A little more than three minutes into the extra frame, Minnetonka scored to end the contest.
BLF bounced back with a 4-0 win over Thief River Falls, Jan. 10.
The Flying Warriors opened the game with four, first-quarter goals, and dominated defensively from there on out.
BLF had a 45-8 shot advantage in the shutout.
Little Falls Community High School freshman, Emily Johnson, stopped all eight shots that came her way in the game as the BLF netminder.
