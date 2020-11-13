Little Falls was finally was able to host a home football game when the Flyers played Zimmerman, Nov. 6.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, five turnovers led to a 41-14 loss to the Thunder.
After each team failed to score on their opening drives, Zimmerman found the board twice before the first quarter ended.
The Thunder tacked on two more scores in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into the break.
After a fifth touchdown by the Thunder, Little Falls quarterback Austin Neu found junior wideout Riley Czech for a 35-yard score. A trick play on a halfback pass from Louis Sobiech to Austin Udy gave the Flyers eight points.
Neu passed a second touchdown to Gunnar Gustafson to give Little Falls 14 points.
Zimmerman out-gained Little Falls 286-134.
The Flyers were led by Neu with an 11-for-23 day for 145 yards two scores and two interceptions. His leading receiver was Czech with 98 yards on six catches. Sobiech added two catches for 36 yards.
The Flyer run game was stifled by Zimmerman, as they were held to -11 yards rushing.
Little Falls drops to 1-3. The Flyers’ final regular season game was at Princeton, Thursday, but results were not available by press time.
Section 8-4A playoffs begin Tuesday, and matchups had yet to be determined as of deadline.
