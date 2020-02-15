James Bonebrake

James Bonebrake, picked up big four twice.

Two bowlers in the Tuesday Night Mixed league at Little Falls Bowling Center had pretty special nights recently.

First, James Bonebrake, of the Full House team, picked up the incredibly difficult “Big 4” split not once, but twice on Jan. 21.

Bonebrake is a 197 average bowler in 63 games this season.

Joe Bachan

Joe Bachan, bowled a 300.

Next, Joe Bachan of the ReMax Central bowling team, notched a perfect 300 game on league night, Feb. 4.

Bachan is a 203 average bowler in 66 games this season.

Tags

Load comments