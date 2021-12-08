The Little Falls and Pierz dance teams performed well, earning a second-place and a third-place finish, respectively, during the Lindy’s home meet Friday, Dec. 3.
The home team claimed third place with 268 points, edging Moorhead’s 262, on the jazz side of the competition. Both teams finished the evening with 11 rank points. Pierz picked up 228 points to take fifth among the jazz performances.
In the high kick performance, the Pizzazz racked up 282 points to earn themselves a second-place finish and nine rank points. Moorhead actually picked up a subtotal score of 286, which would have won it the silver medal and pushed Pierz to third, but the Spuds were given a 10-point deduction.
The Lindy’s finished in sixth place on the high kick side with 260 points — 17 rank points.
Little Falls’ jazz performance earned its top marks in routine effectiveness, with a 29 out of 50 possible points, and in choreography with a 54 out of 100. It also earned a 29 of 50 in difficulty of skills from the judges.
Choreography was the highlight of Pierz’s jazz performance. It earned 49 points out of a possible 100, including 26 for visual effectiveness. Its difficulty of skills also made an impression, earning the Pierz a score of 27.
The Pizzazz were impressive in the high kick competition. There, they earned a score of 85 on difficulty and 65 out of 100 in choreography — the latter of which included a 32 for both creativity and visual effectiveness. Pierz also cracked the 30-point mark in difficulty of formations and transitions, with a 31 of 50.
The same categories were best among the Lindy’s performances. They garnered a judges’ score of 79 of 150 in terms of difficulty. Their best category, however, was visual effectiveness of choreography, with a 30 of 50. That led them to a 58 of 100.
Little Falls fared best in the jazz competition Dec. 4, as well, among a loaded Class AA field at Rocori High School in Cold Spring. Its 253 points — 31 rank points — was good for 10th in the 13-team field. The Lindy’s earned 231 points out of a possible 500 to earn 12th out of 14 teams on the high kick side.
In the Class A competition, Pierz finished in fourth place out of 10 teams in the high kick with 291 points, while taking 10th among 11 teams in jazz with a 213.
Little Falls’ jazz performance, Dec. 4, was highlighted by a 25 of 50 in creativity in the choreography category and the same score in routine effectiveness.
The Lindy’s earned their best score of the day in difficulty during the high kick competition. The 82 of 150 included a 29 for difficulty of skills, their highest mark in any single category on the day.
Both Little Falls and Pierz will be back in action Friday, at Pierz’s home meet, with the Pizzazz set to travel to Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11.
