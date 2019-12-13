The Little Falls dance team — the Lindys — took part in their first competition, taking on a number of other Class AA schools in Albany, Saturday, Dec. 7.

In the Class A portion of the competition, the Pierz Pizzazz varsity and JV teams competed in both jazz and high kick, as did Holdingford.

The Lindys did not place in their first competition, but coach Jeannie Rudbeck was pleasantly surprised by their performance.

Little Falls junior Ashley Turkowski dances for the Lindys Saturday, Dec. 7.

“The team did really well overall,” she said. “We got our scores back, and they were better than we expected, and I think it helped put things into perspective for the team as a whole, as far as what us coaches are trying to convey to them.”

As for the Pizzazz, they finished as runners-up in the varsity Jazz contest with a score of 270/500. The Pierz varsity high kick team scored 293/500, which placed them in fourth.

Pierz JV Jazz as first with a 126/500, and JV kick was second with a 179/500.

Holdingford’s Jazz team finished with a score of 219/500, while the high kick team finished with a score of 277/500.

Little Falls danced at Fridley, and Pierz and Holdingford danced at Melrose, Saturday, Dec. 14, but results were not available by press time.

