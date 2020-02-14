The Little Falls Lindys dance team recently completed its inaugural season with a dance show in the LFCHS gymnasium, Saturday, Feb. 8. The show included a short jazz routine, as the Lindys intend to add a jazz team next season. It also showed off the routine of the high kick team, which improved throughout the season. Tryouts for next year’s team are already on the schedule. They will take place at Lindbergh Elementary, March 2-5 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. each day. No dance experience is needed to try out for the team. Everyone will get a placement on the team, and all skills will be taught on-site. Pictured above is the Lindys dance team, front row (from left): Ashley Turkowski, Gabriella Czech, abigail DeZurik, Ella Hershey and Avery Sickles. Second row: ShayAnn Storlie, Monica Czech, Alison Solem, Paige Fellbaum, McKenzie Smebak and Abigail Hershey. Back row: Emma Hershey, Leisel Schlangen, Leah Josephson, Olivia VanRisseghem, Ava Bednar, Emma Mikkelson and Kaitlyn Tabatt. The dance boosters will host a Taco Challenge fundraiser at the Falls Ballroom Thursday, March 12.
