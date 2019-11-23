Cormac Shanoff, left, a and Courtney Loeffler were named by Little Falls Community High School as Athletes of the Month for October. Shanoff is a senior captain and two-year, two-way starter for Flyers football. He has become a strong leader and is one of the principle reasons the Flyers have taken a step forward this season on the field and in the locker room, said coach Joe Bartos. “His relentless effort and pursuit have made numerous big plays that saving scores and grinding opponent’s drives down,” Bartos said. Loeffler is a junior and was the first runner for the girls cross-country team all season. At the Perham Invitational, she placed 31st in a field of 153 runners. The following week, she ran to ninth place finish at the Albany Purple Pride Invite and helped lead the team to a third place finish overall. At the Granite Ridge Conference cross-country championships, she had her best race of the season and ran her way into All-Conference honors with a fifth place finish.
