Little Falls Community High School announced its February Athletes of the Month as (from left): Austin Litke, Camilla Johnson and Sami Tembreull. Litke is a sophomore wrestler who earned a section championship. Litke did not lose in February and dominated his Section 8AAA weight class. He lost by decision in his first match at state and ended the year with a 34-4 record. Johnson, a senior Nordic skier, has been a top varsity racer all season. Coach Tia Hendrickson said she leads the team by example, is a hard worker and a supportive teammate. Tembreull is a junior and plays basketball. Coach Joel Youngberg said, “Sami is a wonderful person and a great teammate. Her personality and smile are infectious and she makes her teammates better at practice and competition. Her desire to perform at a high level is so much fun to coach.”

