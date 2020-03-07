The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Clay Target League is forming. There are two class options to select from: Monday evenings, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. or Monday evenings, 6:30 p.m. – dark. Wednesday evenings will be a make-up shoot only.
Each class is limited to 20 participants. This league will consist of male and female participants who are at least 15 years of age, are Little Falls School District students and enrolled in grades 9 – 12. Students must have a required firearms safety certificate at the informational meeting, and follow all League and Team rules, regulations and expectations.
Students must supply personal firearm (hammer guns are not allowed) and provide eye and ear protection.
There is a fee to participate.
The League will meet at the LeBlanc’s Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation with instructor Mike Schuett, who can be reached at (320) 632-3558.
League play is March 30 – May 11. A tournament will be scheduled in June
Participants and parent must attend a mandatory informational meeting. A written notice will be sent to all families registered informing of the date, time and location of this mandatory informational meeting.
Registration may be completed online at: https://lfalls.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home - located under class title, “LF High School Clay Target League.”
Registrations may also be completed in person or by phone with Community Services at (320) 632-7938.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.