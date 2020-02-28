Little Falls junior Gabe Nagel was among 28 student-athletes named to the 2020 Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association (MWCA) All-State Academic Wrestling Team.
Two wrestlers per weight class were selected to be part of the prestigious team from across the state based on five factors: cumulative GPA, overall matches wrestled, winning percentage, state tournament participation and state tournament placement.
Nagel was one of 12 Class 3A honorees, and was joined by Tyson Meyer of Minnewaska Area at 170 pounds.
According to the MWCA, the 28 honorees are set to be honored at the state wrestling tournament in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center, Feb. 27-29.
Nagel is currently perfect at 38-0 entering the state tournament. He went 46-0 in 2019 capturing a state title.
