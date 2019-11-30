Little Falls and the Granite Ridge Conference welcome the Pierz wrestling team for the 2019-20 season.
The Pioneers come off an 18-10 season and a section 8AA semifinal loss to Perham.
Little Falls was 16-18 a year ago having been edged 40-36 by Rocori in Section 8-3A play.
The Flyers return state champion Gabe Nagel, a junior who is a Minnesota Gopher verbal commit.
Also back for the Flyers are section place-winners senior Simon Pantzke and sophomore Austin Litke.
Juniors Nathaniel Kludt, Aiden St. Onge and Calvin Sherwood, along with sophomores Bryce Udy and Eli Van Risseghem and freshmen Wyatt Baum and Ryan Kloeckl are also expected to contribute according to head coach Mike Hendrickson.
“The Flyer wrestling team will be very young this year,” Hendrickson said.
As for Pierz, the Pioneers graduate all three of their state entrants from a year ago, but return seniors Brandon Funk (third at section), Riley Hoskins, Mason Zajac, Tanner Young and Brandon Schlegel.
However, the rest of the lineup will be young according to head coach Skip Toops.
“We will be a young team this year. We look to improve each day and jump levels throughout the season,” Toops said.
Toops said the Pioneers have been great at practice, and the wrestlers are ready and hard at work.
Pierz’ season opens with a home dual against new conference foe, Albany, Thursday, Dec. 12.
Little Falls’ season begins with a meet at Rocori, Thursday, Dec. 5.
