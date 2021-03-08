Tyler Olson

The 2021 Olympic Weightlifting season has been a bit strange. With all the COVID-19 restrictions indoors, and considering that the weightlifting community is outside the purview of the MSHSL, it recently has opened up for competitions for the Little Falls weightlifters. Over two days, the Flyers lifted in the LFCHS commons, in order to get in some potential state-qualifying lifts, and also in order to prepare for an actual meet at Moorhead, Saturday, March 20. The Flyer boys lifted, Feb. 25, while the girls lifted, Tuesday. One boys varsity lifter, Tyler Olson, above, competed in the 109+ kg class. He snatched 81kg successfully on his second of three lifts, and added 113 kg on his final clean and jerk for a total of 194. Five JV lifters also competed. For the girls, two varsity lifters, Kaylee Selinski (87) and Avery Anderson (87+) competed. Selinski finished with 46 in the snatch and 56 in the clean an jerk after six successful lifts, for a total of 102. Anderson snatched 59 and clean and jerked 74 for a total of 133.

