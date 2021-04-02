Six members of the Little Falls Olympic weightlifting team competed at an invitational in Moorhead, Saturday, March 20.
The Flyers competed against teams from Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Fargo-Sheyenne and Park Christian.
Three of the six varsity lifters earned a first place finish in their respective weight class.
Maizee Kathrein took first place with a 118 kilogram (kg) total. Lindy Welinski was also a first place finisher with a total of 120kg in her class.
Finally, Tyler Olson finished first in the 109kg class by finishing with 193kg.
Three Flyers also finished in second place: Sunny Savard (72kg lifted), Kaylee Selinski (103kg lifted) and Avery Anderson (135kg lifted).
Ten Flyers lifters competed at the JV level as well, with Brody Lutzke, Robert Crosswhite, Ella Stassen, Avery Selinski and Seth Eggerth taking first place.
Payton Bartos, Brock Abbott, Sam Bartos, Emma Goertz and Alexandra Beto also competed in JV.
Little Falls’ weightlifting team consists of 25 lifters from third grade to seniors.
Six Flyers have qualified for the state meet in Moorhead, April 10: Juniors Anderson, Kathrein, Olson, Welinski and Dylan Becker and the eighth grader Lutzke.
