Little Falls played host to the annual Pine Country Bank (PCB) Classic, Dec. 19-21, as a few area boys and girls basketball teams came and enjoyed games against the Flyers.
The PCB Classic was capped off by Little Falls vs. Upsala.
In the girls half of that doubleheader, it was the Cardinals who bested the Flyers, Saturday, Dec. 21.
Despite hitting only one three-pointer out of 13 in the game, Upsala used a 20-8 halftime lead to ride to the nine-point win.
Senior Laura Lange led all scorers with 18 points to go with six boards, four assists, four steals and three blocks in the Upsala win. Kris Biniek added a team-best 12 rebounds to six points for the Cardinals.
Little Falls was led by Taylor Jordan, who finished with 14 points.
A dominant first half helped the Little Falls boys basketball team swamp Upsala in the second half of the girls/boys doubleheader.
The Flyers led 41-6 at halftime, and held on to beat Upsala, 66-41.
Little Falls shot 60 percent from the field, and better than 50 percent from three-point range to lead to victory.
Seniors Travis Wenzel (21 points, four threes) and Alex Gwost (15 points, six rebounds) along with junior Luke Kush (16 points) led the way for Little Falls.
Both the Flyers and Cardinals boys and girls took on Staples Motley at the PCB Classic as well, and both boys teams earned wins, but both girls teams fell short.
The Upsala boys basketball team topped its rival Cardinals, 68-32, Dec. 20.
Sophomore Levi Lampert hit four threes and scored 20 points to lead Upsala. Zach Bartkowicz added 16 points.
Little Falls’ boys team played Staples Motley, Dec. 19, beating the Cardinals, 63-33.
After a sluggish first half led to a 26-17 Little Falls lead, the Flyers turned up the offense in the second half with 37 points to earn the 30-point win.
Alex Gwost was the Flyers’ leading scorer with 16 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. Zach Gwost added 12 points for Little Falls.
The Cardinals girls team was unable to come away with a win against Staples Motley, falling, 55-51, Dec. 20.
SM led 31-17 at the halftime, but Upsala made a run in the second half.
However, that comeback attempt fell just short.
Biniek had team-bests in points (19) and rebounds (10) in the loss. Lange added 12 points, and Amber Biniek scored 11 to go with eight assists.
Little Falls fell 44-28 to Staples Motley, Dec. 19.
Jordan was once again the scoring leader with 14 points for Little Falls.
Prior to the PCB Classic, Upsala played a girls/boys doubleheader at Bertha-Hewitt, Dec. 19.
Both teams won over the Bears, including the girls, who beat BH, 63-35.
Paige Biniek led Upsala with 17 points, and six rebounds, while Amber Biniek also had 17 points.
The Upsala boys win over the Bears came in large part to the second half defensive effort.
On the way to the 68-32 win, the Cardinals defense allowed only 12 second half points to BH.
Lampert led the way for Upsala with 21 points, including four three -pointers. Alex Roerick added 14 points.
The Flyer girls team (0-8) will continue to look for win No. 1 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday.
Little Falls’ boys team (3-2) will start the Crossover Classic in Perham against East Grand Forks, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Upsala’s boys squad (4-5) is next at home against Braham, Thursday.
The Cardinals girls (5-4) are at Pillager, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.